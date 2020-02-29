March 1, 1995
25 years ago
It was standing room only at the Niangua Lions Club Building Saturday evening when area residents gathered to show their support for Niangua School superintendent Dr. Roy W. Manion.
Manion, 47, submitted, his resignation at the regular January school board meeting, citing “philosophical differences with a faction of the board.” The resignation came after Manion was offered a one-year contract instead of the customary two-year contract.
***
The rumors have finally become a reality. Exotic Animal Paradise, the drive-through animal park located east of Strafford on Interstate 44, has sold. Park officials said this morning that an announcement about the sale would be made at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at a press conference at the park. Representatives of the park would neither confirm nor deny if the Walt Disney Company was involved in the sale.
***
The Marshfield Community Band will present its first concert on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Marshfield Junior High School gymnasium. The first in a series of six concerts to be presented this year, it is free and open to the public.
A variety of musical selections will be presented, including marches, overtures and folk tunes. Featured will be trumpet soloist Todd Walker, baritone soloist Jim Shannon and vocal soloist Jacque Macdonell.
***
There were two personnel hirings were made at the Logan-Rogersville Board of Education meeting Feb. 20.
The board voted to hire Toni Jansen as primary school principal and Doug Hayter as assistant superintendent for next year. The board also took its first step toward revising the local school board policy. Steps taken at the Feb. 20 meeting involved the establishment of a mission statement for the school, a philosophy and two series of policies regarding school staff.
***
Niangua resident Iva Staples has been named a regional semi-finalist in the 1995 Older Worker of the Year contest.
Staples’ long work history, from being a country store keeper to a factory worker, has kept her active to the present day, as the 74-year-old left her retirement several years ago to begin waitressing at Marshfield’s Country Kitchen.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Ivan B. Holmes, 75, Hartville; Ramona Brown Bridges, 75, Westwood Nursing Home, Clinton; Agnes Smith, 83, Seymour; Marian Elizabeth Beadleston, 87; Linda L. Butler, 48, Marshfield; Margaret A. Hutton, 84, Marshfield; and Jonas A. Gingerich, 74, Seymour.
March 5, 1970
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Vestal are the proud parents of a girl born Feb. 28 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and has been named Tracie Dean. Mrs. Vestal is the former Rita Andrews.
***
Niangua voters approved the $110,000 bond issue for the new school gymnasium 411 to 176 last Friday. The vote was 19 votes more than the two-thirds majority required to carry the issue. Total cost of the new gymnasium will be $124,000 with $14,000 to be contributed by the State Department of Education.
***
Jerry Minor joined the Lunker Club when he caught a three and a half pound trout at Bennett Springs on opening day Sunday. He was fishing with Wayne Nafke and Tom Farr, Jr.
March 8, 1945
75 years ago
Leo C. Smith of Bolivar has bought the Price Barber Shop from Elmer Price and took charge Monday. He will move his family here soon. Clay Nash will continue to barber in the shop.
