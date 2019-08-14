Aug. 17, 1994
25 years ago
A recent four-day whirlwind trip to New York City was an exciting way for Marshfield High School drama students to get a taste of life and work in the Big Apple.
After working for several months to make the trip a reality, 18 members of the Marshfield High School Pen & Exit Club, along with 11 adult sponsors, boarded flights July 30 to New York City.
For many, the trip involved their first airplane flight and their first trip to New York City. Some parents who went as sponsors used the trip as a family vacation.
Flying in two groups, the travelers were met at the airport in New York by their tour guide, Robert Wagner. He immediately whisked them off on a tour of Radio City Music Hall, where they were treated to a rehearsal of Richard Marx, then on to Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Their first night in the famous city ended with front row tickets to a performance of The Who’s “Tommy” at the St. James Theater.
***
A petition to widen a portion of Highway A north of U.S. highway 60 is being circulated in Webster County, and talks are now ongoing between county and state officials to make the highway safer for its travelers, including those of the Amish community.
County commissioners spoke by phone to an official with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department on Monday. Discussed were possible solutions to the safety hazards posed by slow-moving vehicles impeding the flow of traffic on the approximately 2.5 mile stretch of the highway that borders the Amish Community.
***
Gov. Mel Carnahan has selected State Representative Thomas M. Macdonnell, M.D. (D-Marshfield), as a recipient of the Governor’s Fitness and Health Leadership Award. This select recognition goes to individuals, groups, businesses or schools whose efforts have made a positive impact on their community. Dr. Macdonnell was selected as a June recipient of the award.
Dr. Macdonnell received a leadership award certificate signed by Gov. Mel Carnahan and Cardinals star Ozzie Smith. Smith is honorary chairman of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and health.
***
In the Webster County Fair Dairy Judging Contest, 34 contestants from eight schools competed.
The first place went to Ian Knust, Marshfield; Laura Branstetter of Lebanon received second place, and Missy Fielden of Rogersville came in third.
***
Mr. and Mrs. Terry Cruise will be honored by a reception, Aug. 21, to celebrate their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary. The reception will be from 2-4 p.m at the Marshfield Church of Christ fellowship room.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Delvin Forrest Mallard, 83; Edwin Eugene Brentlinger, Mansfield.
Aug. 21, 1969
50 years ago
Members of Girl Scout Troop 244 attended a three day camp at Camp Finbrook, Aug. 10-13.
Counselor for the girls was their leader, Mrs. Rachel Webb. She was assisted by Mrs. Elaine Leslie. Helping out in turns were Mrs. Ellen DeHart, Mrs. Stella Tetrick and Mrs. Reba Davis.
***
Rev. and Mrs. Robert M. Holloway will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary at their home near Strafford, Sunday, Aug. 24. Mrs. Holloway, the former Ella Aldridge, and Robert M. Holloway were married at the home of Rev. John F. Killian of Marshfield Aug. 24, 1919. Mr. Holloway answered the call to the ministry in 1933. At present he is a pastor of the Tabernacle Baptist Church of Northview, where he has been for the past 32 years.
***
Ralph Eyler and Tom Nunn were honored at closing ceremonies of the Marshfield Athletic Boosters Club.
R.A. Barr, superintendent of schools, and Jack Watters, president of the City Park Board, spoke at the event and formally named the field, Eyler Field. Eyler was instrumental in the building and planning of the new baseball field.
He was presented a trophy by Jim Trantham and Nunn, which had the first homerun ball hit at Eyler Field mounted at the top. Nunn hit the first homer while playing on the Lynam Texaco team.
Aug. 24, 1944
75 years ago
At the Haymes family biennial reunion at St. Luke Sunday it was decided to raise a fund to erect a monument to the memory of Jas. Haymes, who in 1841 deeded 40 acres of land for the church site; $56 was immediately raised. Wilford Hamyes and Carl Young were unanimously reelected president and secretary-treasurer of the reunion.
***
Niangua News: Word has been received that Ted Muse and Harry Strickland are stationed at Camp Wolters, Texas. Miss Alene Evans of Marshfield began her duties as an assistant bookkeeper at the exchange Monday.
