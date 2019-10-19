Looking Back

25 years ago
Oct. 19, 1994
A decision on the grant application submitted to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to establish recycling facilities throughout the Webster County is forthcoming, with the county’s application the first expected to be approved in Solid Waste District O.
Michael Duffey, consulting planner for the district, said DNR representatives told him last week that a review of the county’s application for grant money should be completed within two months. Once the grant gains DNR approval, the District O Executive Board will make a decision on funding the project.
The third annual Marshfield Jaycees Haunted House will be held this year at 22 South Crittenden, in the former Bobbie’s Wishing Well building on the northeast corner of the four-way stop in Marshfield.
The haunted house will open at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 27-31. It will feature a maze and approximately 15 “spook-filled” rooms.
Admission is $4 for adults and $2.50 for children. Proceeds will be used for Marshfield Jaycee projects, including the Fourth of July.
Of the many businesses located on or just off the square when Dr. H.K. Campbell moved to town 60 years ago, he may be the only “personality” still in business.
A few businesses with the same names they had in 1935 are still around the square, but the people who ran them are no longer there.
“I’ve outlasted them all and I’m still going strong,” Campbell said.
Campbell, then an apprentice in his father’s optometry business, moved to Marshfield from Seymour in 1935.
Marshfield's infant population increased by one at 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 6 — although this time the baby’s birth came just a few minutes early.
Family members remember a trip of “utter chaos” to St. John’s Regional Health Center in Springfield — a trip that ended with Melody Ann Randolph being born in the back seat of her paternal grandparents’ car.
What is a geostationary satellite? How long does it take for a geostationary satellite to go around the earth? How much does a helicopter cost? Where do you put the gas in a helicopter?
These were some questions that Springfield KY-3 weatherman Tom Dye and KY-3 helicopter pilot Kenneth Carroll answered last Friday when he visited Hubble and Webster elementary schools. The television station’s helicopter landed about 9:15 a.m., bringing Dye and photographer John Stinson. Seven hundred students from Hubble Elementary school were outside the building waiting for their arrival.
Deaths reported in this issue: Paul Brian Atwell, 22; Blanche M. Bass, 81; Ruby E. Driver, 81; Margaret Poland, 70; Rev. William T. Reeves, 92; Eula Ross, 81; Hershel P. Stanford, 77; Claude Adam Tate,63.
50 years ago
Oct. 23, 1969
Mrs. Dorthy Goza, Marshfield, was the first-place winner of the decorated cakes class at the Tulsa Exposition and Fair held in September. Mrs. Goza won this class for 12 years in a row at the Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield.
Making way for the building of a new shopping center, the house of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Young was moved last week and taken to a lot on West Washington. The area where the house was will be used for the expansion and parking area of the shopping center owned by the Youngs.
Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Shannon celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Oct. 15, with an open house at their home on Route 3, Marshfield. They were married Oct. 4, 1919, at the Tom Chandler home, east of Niangua, by the Rev. Barney Chandler. They have one son, James Willber of Pawpaw, Ⅲinois; and two daughters, Evelyn Erb of Corry, Pennsylvania and Marjorie Lambert of Seymour.
75 years ago
Oct. 26, 1944
Construction of a new building on North Clay Street has been completed this week by Donald Bruce, to be used for a shop operated by himself and Glenn McCullough.
The two men, operating under the name B&M Toys, build toys and novelties in mass production, selling to large concerns.
