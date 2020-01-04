Jan. 4, 1995
A day-long manhunt for the prime suspect in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of Citizens Bank of Rogersville has ended. Area authorities were searching for a Springfield man who allegedly entered the bank, located eight miles of Rogersville on U.S. Highway 60, wielding a “sawed-off, long gun” and a briefcase, demanding money, according to Greene County Sheriff John Pierpont.
***
Marguerite Yandell has been the Antioch county correspondent for the Marshfield Mail for only three years, but she has had a desire to write her entire life.
“I enjoy it. I like to write,” she said.
Yandell got her start as a writer when she worked writing letters to keep the Corp of Engineers from building a dam near her property just outside of Fordland. She worked with a committee that successfully blocked the building of the dam.
***
They are small, fluffy, white and very lovable, and Ava Nord of Marshfield has loved them her entire life. She is so attached to these little creatures she has made them her business. Nord runs a Persian cattery on her farm just outside of Marshfield, where she breeds, raises, shows and sells the cats.
***
Eugene and Louise Clifton of Marshfield observed their 45th wedding anniversary Dec. 31. No special event was observed. Their children are Tom and Patricia Kilgo of Lebanon, and Fred and Pam Cole, Wayne and Jane Clifton, Kenny and Julie Clifton, and Mark and Deanna Clifton, all of Marshfield. They have eight grandchildren. Eugene Clifton and Louise Murphy were married Dec. 31, 1949, in Harrison, Arkansas.
***
The Marshfield Community Band, an adult concert band, is being organized for area musicians no longer in high school. Anyone wishing to participate should contact Bob Altman at Beckerdite Music, or meet in the Marshfield High School band room at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 for the first rehearsal.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Austin Glenn Koeneke; John Hoover Miller, 86, Kansas City; Montie Michael Parsons, 48, Davenport, Fla; Ruth S. Routh, 76, Marshfield; Ruth Evelyn Skaggs, 54, Niangua; Russell C. Timothy, 84, Strafford; E. Fern Wiedemann, 86, Moorhead, Minn.; and Ruth Elnor Wolfe, 67, Rogersville.
Jan. 8, 1970
50 years ago
Tom Davenport is a new member of the Marshfield Rotary Club. He is plant superintendent at Marshfield Steel.
***
The Jamboree will be held Saturday night. A very popular band from the Fordland Honor Camp will be here. The Country 5X will be guests. This band appeared on several television series with the Beverly Hillbillies. Don’t miss it, along with a large Jamboree set.
***
Schools in this area were deserted this week when classes were dismissed, due to the winter storm. At least kids (of all ages) enjoyed the snow, and many stores sold out of sleds.
Jan. 11, 1945
75 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. V.E. Ragsdale of Marshfield announce the marriage of their daughter, Leota, to Curtis Davis of Niangua, in a 4:30 p.m. ceremony on Dec. 27. The double ring ceremony was read by the Rev. O. L. Hellweg in his home at Diggins. Attendants were Miss Mary Davis, sister of the bridegroom, and Cpl. Walter Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.