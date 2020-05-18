May 17, 1994
25 years ago
Joy Fishel, co-owner of Fishel Realty, Marshfield, will be featured on an upcoming program on Turner Broadcasting Network May 30-31. “Driving Passion” is a four-hour documentary on America’s love affair with the automobile.
***
Building contractors and real estate agents working in Marshfield may be adding a new term to their vocabulary, based on a recommendation from the city’s planning and zoning commission. During Thursday night’s meeting, the Marshfield Board of Aldermen, city attorney Bill Sims said the PZC felt there was a need to add new zoning classification known as “R-4,” which would include what builders call “patio homes.”
***
National Salvation Army week will be celebrated in Webster County and around the country this week. The week has been set aside to educate the public on the services the Salvation Army offers to the community and to celebrate with the millions who have already received assistance.
***
Missouri Veterans Service Officer Robert Haney will be at the County Courthouse every Monday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Haney will assist veterans and dependents and survivors of veterans with claims related to compensation, pension and other benefits.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Samuel E. McElwain, 63, Niangua; Celeste R. Stovall, 85, formerly of Marshfield; Marion Elvis Conley, 78, Fordland; and Robert S. Hewitt, 59.
May 21, 1970
50 years ago
A flag in every classroom in Webster County has been the goal of Webster County VFW Post 4101. Commander Jess Cyrus, accompanied by Lewis Childress, quartermaster of the post, and Ed Sell, Americanism chairman, presented the flags to be used in the Marshfield R-I School District to R.A. Barr, superintendent, in his office Monday morning.
***
Marriage licenses: Larry Dale Bagley, Northview, 22, and Dera Beth Barton, Rogersville, 18, married by Rev. Henry A. Johnson, minister, at Marshfield on May 15, 1970.
***
Clayton Chapman, employee of Kraft Foods, Marshfield, was honored with a party at the Dairy Princess Cafe May 16, celebrating his retirement after 37 years of service with the company.
May 24, 1945
75 years ago
Lester Greer has moved his grocery back to the Frank Hudgens building across the highway on Northview Hill from the former W.H. Welch property, which they have occupied for the last two years. Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Oldmixon of California bought the Welch place and have taken possession.
