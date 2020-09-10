Looking Back
Sept. 6, 1995
25 years ago
The streets of Conway will close this weekend for a festive gala called the Conway Old Fashioned Community Days. The festival is a fundraiser held annually to benefit the community. This year the main goal is to pay off the balance of the community building. Originally, the festival was a one-day festival, but organizers said the community had too much fun, and community members asked another day of activities be added to the schedule.
“Only in America can you celebrate life like this,” said Monty Farley, president of the Conway Community Day Advisory Committee. The festival will begin Friday with musical entertainment and the crowning of the king and queen. Also Friday will be a food fair and carnival rides.
***
Webster Countians can be assured this fall is almost here with the arrival of the annual Apple Festival in Seymour this weekend. The festival will begin Thursday in the opening of the craft booths around the square and will culminate with a street dance Saturday evening. Organizers of the festival said they feel that this year’s entertainment is one of the strongest in the festival’s 23-year history.
Branson headliner and two-time Grammy nominee Barbara Fairchild will perform a free concert with her band on the outdoor stage Thursday at 8 p.m.
***
The apple harvest this year was in serious doubt after extremely warm weather and the lack of rain would not allow the apples to fully ripen. According to Charles Embry, field supervisor for Head Orchards, for apples to fully ripen and get that red color you’re used to seeing, the temperature at night needs to down to 55-or 60-degrees.
“We need cool nights and warm days for the apples to turn red,” said Embry.
The fact that the weather has cooled down at night has helped some, but, according to Embry, not enough. It takes a week of those cool nights and warm days to forge the perfect apple,” said Embry.
***
Jane Ritterhouse of Marshfield will be holding a one-woman art show at the Garst Memorial Library in Marshfield beginning Saturday and continuing through Sept. 16.
RItterhouse’s show is sponsored by the Marshfield Art Group, part of the Southwest Missouri Museum Association. She will have about 20 pieces on display.
Ritterhouse, who has been painting for the past 13 years, will be displaying about 20 watercolors. Over the years, Ritterhouse has exhibited at the National Art Exhibit Watercolor USA at the Springfield Art Museum, she placed second in Frisco Days held in Springfield, and the Southwest Missouri State University Art Gallery. She also taught watercolor or painting techniques at the Springfield Art Museum.
***
Century 21 Southern Properties recently opened at the corner of Mill and Barnard streets (300 S. Mill St.) in Rogersville. Staff members include Carolyn (Bailey) Boyd, sales representative, a Rogersville native; administrative assistant Retta Rust, Rogersville; Tamara Wilson, owner-broker; Tina Hilderbrand, salesperson, of Rogersville; Rocky Gibson, Seymour, and Linda Lewis, broker-manager, who has been employed with Century 21 for six years, primarily serving the Rogersville area. Lifelong Rogersville resident Retha Howard has also joined the staff, transferring from Kennemer Realty in Seymour.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: James Ewing Sharp, 72; Fayola Mae McDonald, 87, Marshfield; Helen V. Penner, 82, Marshfield; Mildred E. Harder, 94, Springfield.
50 years ago
Sept. 10, 1970
John Williams Sims of Marshfield was among those passing the Missouri Bar examination at Jefferson City given in June. Atty. Sims had formerly passed the Bar in Kansas.
***
Mrs. Anita Bridwell and Mrs. Rosalie Pope have been selected to appear in the 1970 edition of “Outstanding Young Women of America.”
***
Asst. Prof. Robert Dugan was named coordinator of industrial education programs at Moraine Valley Community College on June 1 at Chicago. Dugan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Dugan of Marshfield.
75 years ago
Sept. 13, 1945
On the Queen Mary scheduled to arrive in New York Monday were Martin L. Wolf, Strafford; T/5 Donald L. Wilson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Wilson, Marshfield; S/Sat. Wyman A. Frick, Marshfield; T/4 James H. Turner, Rogersville; and James W. Atkins Jr., Lebanon.
Mail photo by Ann Kennedy
Jane Rittershouse poses with two of the watercolors she will be exhibiting at her art show being held at the Garst Memorial Library beginning Saturday.
