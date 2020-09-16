Sept. 13, 1995
25 years ago
The 20th anniversary “Ride For Life” benefiting the National Kidney Foundation of Kansas and Western Missouri will be held Sept. 23-24 at Hulston Mill Park in Dade County. The campsite will open at noon Sept. 22.
Riders on horses and wagons will depart the campsite at 9 a.m. Sept. 23 and 24, rain or shine. An awards ceremony follows Sunday’s ride.
***
Daniel and Velma Jackson of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday at a reception hosted by the children, to be held at the Conway Senior Citizens Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. The omission of gifts is requested.
***
Hundreds of people from throughout the area are expected to attend the annual Hometown Harvest Days, to be held Saturday and Sunday at the Ellis O. Jackson Marshfield City Park (Webster County fairgrounds). The public is invited to attend this free festival, sponsored by the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
Activities will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through 7 p.m. on Saturday; on Sunday, a church service will be held at 8 a.m. with Roger Hicks of Calvary Baptist Church, and activities will continue through 6 p.m.
***
The Marshfield R-I Board of Education gave the go-ahead to get detailed estimates for the construction of the infrastructure on the property to be purchased from the Shook family during its regular meeting Monday evening.
The infrastructure consists of water and sewer lines at the property, located on Highway DD behind the United Methodist Church. The district entered negotiations with the Shooks several months ago and are very close to signing a contract.
***
Mary Kay Cosmetics has announced Desiree Young is a new independent beauty consultant in the Marshfield area. As a consultant, she will attend weekly training sessions and special events with nationally known make-up artists to provide up-to-date skin care and beauty advice.
Services offered by Young include skin care classes, personalized makeovers, wedding party makeovers, senior picture makeovers, sun safety awareness classes, nail care, color analysis and gift service for holidays, birthdays, Mother’s Day, weddings and special occasions. Her business will be at her home on Route 3, Marshfield.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Omer Dishman, 90, Strafford; Ocie Mae Smith, 73, Phillipsburg; Thelma March Justus, 87; Vestal Beatrice Coday, 64, Seymour; Nondus Lee Schuh, 39, Niangua; Edith Marie Wells, 79.
Sept. 17, 1970
50 years ago
The Marshfield FFA chapter officers attended the sub-district number 17 officer leadership training session at Mansfield Sept. 14. Marshfield officers attending were Robert Wood, C.E. Wells, Bruce Young, Rickey Hyder, Dale Carrier, Ron Hunt and Ireland Young, adviser.
***
Major Karl G. King was awarded a Joint Commendations medal from the Army and the Air Force for his outstanding work in Thailand.
***
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lester Dunn, Niangua, a girl, on Sept. 15 at Cox Medical Center. She weighed five pounds, eight ounces. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Nunn, Marshfield, and Mr. and Mrs. David Scott, Niangua.
Sept. 20, 1945
75 years ago
Pfc. Hughes Smith, who has been in Germany, has arrived back in the United States and returned to California, Missouri, Tuesday to join his wife. He sent a telegram to his parents here, Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.