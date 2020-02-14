25 years ago
A community shower will be held Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Strafford for Ed and Betty Kammerer and their family. The Kammerer family lost their home to an explosion Feb. 2 and need everything, including linens, cookware, dishes and groceries.
***
The Marshfield R-I School District may soon lay claim to its own 24-hour television station — with operations to begin by the beginning of 1996. Marshfield Superintendent Dr. Joyce A. Dana told school board members at the regular monthly meeting on Monday that the district had made an application with the Federal Communications Commission to enter into agreement with United States Wireless Cable, Inc., with FCC approval accepted in late March.
***
Under the leadership of new Police Chief Robert (Bob) Paudert, Jr., the department is now implementing a “community-oriented policing concept.” This will be accomplished, according to Paudert, through community meetings and education, including disseminating information on gang and drug activity, as well as the formation of Neighborhood Watch groups and initiating programs in the Logan-Rogersville School District.
***
David and June Young of Marshfield announce the engagement of their daughter, Holly Marie Young, to Terry Don Starbuck, formerly of Marionville. Plans are for a spring wedding.
***
Mary Hobson worked among the hundreds of roses on Valentine’s Day Tuesday as deliveries were being sorted for unsuspecting valentine recipients from Mary’s Curious Corner in Marshfield.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Rena Atkinson Hedgpeth, 74, Rogersville; Bertice I. Vinyard, 76, Marshfield; Mollie E. Keesling, 96, Marshfield; and Marguerite Mary Cass, 60, Fordland.
Feb. 19, 1970
50 years ago
The Marshfield Rural Fire Department Board met in the courthouse Feb. 14. The following officers were elected for 1970: H. Lyman Mooney, president; John William Biggers, vice president, and Wayne Colton, secretary-treasurer. The other board members are Bob Jameson, Jack Herman, Virgil Young, J.O. Burchfield, John William Brooks and Gene Fraker.
***
Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Yarbrough of Route 3, Strafford, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary Feb. 12 with a family dinner. Their children are Ralph, state of New York; Carl, Strafford; Lewis, High Ridge; Marian Boshe, state of New York; and Dorothy Boles and Reba Pierce, both of Springfield.
***
Rogersville News: Pvt. Roy Mac Keys, who has just completed cook’s training at Fort Leonard Wood, spent Sunday with his sister, Mr. and Mrs. Troy Hutson and family. He left early Monday morning for California en route to Vietnam. Mr. and Mrs. William Morrison gave a birthday party Feb. 7 for his son, Major Eugene, on his seventh birthday.
Feb. 22, 1945
75 years ago
Additional acceptances made on the Feb. 4 call for military service are as follows: Elvin Ray Davis, Marshfield; Robert Dugan, Elkland; Dwight Eugene Rainey, Niangua, and Joseph Glen Shockley, Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.