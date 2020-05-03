Looking Back

May 3, 1995
25 years ago
Residents may have already noticed fewer dogs running loose around town, thanks to the efforts of a new animal control officer hired recently.
The hiring of Jean Young, Niangua, was announced at the Marshfield Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Thursday night at city hall. Young is employed on a part-time basis and will be patrolling on a rotating schedule in addition to answering complaints.
***
Southwest Missouri State University will host a NASA Observing Night Friday at the Baker Observatory near Marshfield from 8-10:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to view the moon, Mars, star clusters and binary stars using the observatory’s two large telescopes and several smaller telescopes.
***
Depending on weather conditions, Marshfield residents could have access to natural gas service as early as September, said Tom Taylor, president of Tartan Energy Company, L.C., whose Tulsa, Oklahoma, firm is constructing the pipeline here. Construction on the pipeline was scheduled to begin Monday, but wet weather prevented crews from starting, Taylor said.
***
The following people are the latest certified nurses aides and certified medical technicians at Marshfield Care Center. They are Heather Ramey, CNA; Karen Knight, CMT; Dawn Golden, CNA, and Nancy Vestal, CNA.
***
The community of Marshfield celebrated the arts last week. The Marshfield R-I School District held its fourth annual “Write-On Festival” and All-School Art Show Thursday. Students from kindergarten through seventh grade participated in the festivities by displaying books, poetry, short stories and other forms of creative writing.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: Scott Alan Crosswhite, 36, Laguna Beach, Calif.; Mary Velma Hyder, 76; Robert L. Replogle, 73, Springfield; and Mary Elizabeth DeLo, 82, St. Cloud, Fla.
May 7, 1970
50 years ago
Valedictorian of the Marshfield High School Senior Class of 1970 is Jerry Rich, son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Rich of Marshfield. The salutatorian is Roger Holestine, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawson Holestine.
***
Mr. and Mrs. O.M. Callaway of Marshfield announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Debra, to Kent Wilkerson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Wilkerson, also of Marshfield.
***
C.E. Wells made a heave of 47 feet, 1 inch, at the district meet Saturday in Springfield to take first place and qualify for the state meet at Columbia Saturday. At Strafford, last Wednesday, he set a new MHS record with a toss of 46 feet, 5 1/2 inches, erasing the old mark of 45 feet, 2 inches, set by Joe Wilson in 1967.
May 10, 1945
75 years ago
Peace in Europe came in installments the past week, the war finally ending at one minute past midnight Tuesday night (5:01 p.m. Tuesday here), about the same time the Germans surrendered three French-Atlantic ports and U-boat bases.
