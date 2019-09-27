Sept. 28, 1994
25 years ago
Finalized plans for a new library for Webster County are now in place.
Plans have been finalized for the new Garst Memorial Library building, and the building plans were released this week by Friends of the Library President Jack Watters.
The Webster County Commissioner has made a decision to proceed with plans to install an elevator in the courthouse.
After being without full-time municipal police protection since July, a police chief and officers have been hired by the Stratford Board of Aldermen.
Service awards for 1994 were presented during a ceremony Sept. 1 at York Casket Company. Dan Mills, general manager, and Gene Gardener, plant manager, recognized Annabelle Cantrell, Marilyn Hensley, Nickie Young and Rickie Young for 20 years of service.
The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District will hold a Fire Safe Sunday open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9, with games, demonstrations, and other activities scheduled throughout the day.
Deaths reported in this issue: Roberta A. Keesling, 59; Claude Glen Dickson, 74; Willie J. Thomas, 66; Delamion Griffis, 85; Reba B. Waters, 88; John Dale Phipps, 62.
Oct. 2, 1969
50 years ago
Mrs. Rolla Munson has purchased the M&M Dress Shop on the west side of the square from heirs of Mrs. Mary Smith, deceased.
Basil Andrews, Marshfield, has purchased the outstanding stock in the Pierce City Casket and Manufacturing Company, according to the Monett Times.
Oct. 5, 1944
75 years ago
Eureka News: Mrs. Frank Vestal and Mrs. Robert Pearce canned beans for Mrs. Nell Rader Tuesday.
Two hundred twenty-four quarts of green beans and 28 pints of lima beans were canned at Creed Summers’ last week for Mrs. Creed and Clifford Summers, Mrs. George Medlock and Mrs. Erna Stokes.
