Looking Back

March 29, 1995
25 years ago
The house located at 660 N. Buffalo, just off Hubble Drive in Marshfield, was declared to be a total loss Sunday after fire consumed the residence in the late evening hours.
The Marshfield Fire Department was called to the scene at 11:25 p.m. and found the house “fully engulfed” upon arrival, according to Fire Chief Tim Carlson.
***
Tuesday mornings find the week’s largest number of books cascading from the book depository at the Kinderhook Regional Library in Marshfield. Librarian Pat Holik collects what she said is sometimes as many as 500 books that have been dropped off over Sunday and Monday, when the library is closed.
***
THE TAXPAYERS’
CHOICE
Vote for
DON SPARKS
and
DOUG OWEN
FOR SCHOOL BOARD
on April 4th
The taxpayers’ choice for the Marshfield School Board.
***
Cunningham’s Fresh Foods
THE BEEF STORE
USDA whole boneless beef brisket, $1.29/lb.; USDA boneless beef eye of round roast or steaks, $2.59/lb.; thin-sliced beef stir fry, $3.49/lb.; tenderized pork cutlets, $1.89/lb.; USDA boneless pork loin roast, $3.29/lb.
***
The Marshfield Board of Aldermen opened with a rousing round of debate during its regular meeting Thursday evening.
The debate centered around a scheduled public meeting regarding the Marshfield Development League and a grant from the Missouri Economic Development Administration, originally intended for Megavolt. MDL wants to give the grant to American Products to expand the current operation by 55 employees.
MDL has proposed a spot on George Street for the construction of the new facility, but a street must be laid, as well as water and sewer lines.
***
In this day and age of quick marriages and even quicker divorces, a marriage that lasts more than half a century is a rarity. But a couple in Seymour did much better than that. Fred and Carrie Cornelison were married for 71 years.
Fred and Carrie were both born and raised in the Seymour area. They were neighbors and grew up together on farms just outside of Seymour.
When they reached high school, Fred decided it was Carrie he wanted to date and he started the wooing process ….
April 2, 1970
50 years ago
Exploding paint caused a fire Thursday morning which badly damaged the Seymour Furniture Company, operated by John McCullom. The store’s damage was confined to the back portion.
April 1, 1920
100 years ago
Forkners Hill: Ivan Day and wife are rejoicing over an 8-pound boy born last Friday.
A fine son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Marlin last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.