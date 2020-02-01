Feb. 1, 1995
25 years ago
Dr. J.E. Blinn was presented the Marshfieldian of the Year award during the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Saturday night. Ron Smith, who presented the award, said of Blinn that he was a hero to many Marshfield people.
***
One day it was a vacant lot, the next day it was a building. The Rogersville Area Senior Center is an example of what a community can do for itself. A group of citizens realized the town needed a place for area seniors to gather for meals and socializing. They organized, formed a board and borrowed money to get the ball rolling.
***
The new Chief of Police in Rogersville, Robert Paudert Jr., started in his full-time position officially on Thursday and may now be found on the streets of Rogersville. Paudert, 50, replaces Mike Cridder, who was terminated in January.
***
Dr. Thomas M. Macdonnell, the retired Marshfield physician and legislator who was named one of Marshfield’s Businesspersons of the Year on Saturday at the annual chamber dinner, is continuing his public service career. “Dr. Tommy” has been named one of two medical specialists for the southwestern district office of the Missouri Department of Health. He assumed his duties on Jan. 4, when the representative replacing him, Charlie Ballard, was sworn into office.
***
A former Kansas City mob leader, who allegedly earned the nickname “Willie the Rat” for the way he disposed of murder victims, has died in his sleep. William D. Cammisano, 80, died Thursday evening in a hospital where he was admitted Christmas with pneumonia.
***
Thurman Jack Keith, 76 Marshfield; Howard Netwon Sinclair, 72, Elkland; Ella Mae Allen, 84, Marshfield; Leigh Donna Carr, 29; Joe Williams, 80, Seymour; and Robert Lee Shannon, 79, Springfield.
Feb. 5, 1970
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. James Garton of Norfolk, Virginia, arrived home Jan. 31. James has his discharge from the Navy and they will make their home in Springfield.
***
Mr. and Mrs. Velton Ortmer of Marshfield announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Carol Sue, to James Roffers. James is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Roffers of Marshfield. Carol is a senior at Marshfield High School. James is a 1966 graduate of Marshfield High School and is presently employed at Marshfield Steel. Wedding plans are for Feb. 14.
***
Ritz Theatre Thursday, Friday and Saturday feature: Henry Fonda, Claudia Cardinale, Jason Robards and Charles Bronson in “Once Upon a Time in the West.” Sunday, Monday and Tuesday feature: Don Knotts in “The Love God.” Admission, adults $1, children 50 cents.
Feb. 8, 1945
75 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Oswald of Hattiesburg, Miss., have bought the Hiett Cafe (formerly Barnes) and took possession Monday morning.
