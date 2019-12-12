My husband, Mike, teaches creative writing at the university level, and he has taken to ending each semester with a gathering at our home that we call a salon.
His graduate students know each other’s fiction very well, but during our salons, they get to know a different side of each other in a night that includes performances, art displays and more.
Our most recent salon included only six students, a smaller number than usual, but it was fun to see what they put together for their performances.
Two of the students offered comedy routines. They had prepared some pretty funny material, and I always love a good joke, but they also went a bit further, with prepared acts that included careful timing and delivery. It’s something I love to see on TV or at a club, but it’s especially fun to see it in my living room.
Another student, who hailed from the nation of Jordan, taught us all a traditional Middle Eastern dance that is often performed at weddings and other special occasions. We all lined up in a semicircle, and I was positioned directly across from our instructor, and I have to admit that I never did get the hang of which step happened on the left side and which step happened on the right. It was a blast, though, and it occurred to me that the occasional Electric Slide at an American reception does not quite measure up to the specialness that this tradition carries.
One student brought her laptop, and with it she showcased her programming skills. As we watched, an image of a three-headed dragon began to unfold. It was weirdly mesmerizing.
Another student performed a monologue from a script she had found online, and I was transported by her heartfelt performance.
The last student — and it turned out everyone was pretty thankful that she was — turned out to be an extremely talented singer who accompanied herself on guitar. We didn’t let her stop at one song. Instead, she treated us to traditional Gaelic music, some country favorites, and even some Disney movie tunes.
It occurs to me that as we prepare for holiday get-togethers, it might be fun for others to try a salon portion of the festivities. All it requires is a little advance notification for participants, and I’d also suggest a forgiving attitude for the chronically shy. But I suspect many of our friends are hiding talents we know nothing about, and what sweeter setting than a holiday party to give them a chance to put them on display?
(0) comments
