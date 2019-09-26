It was back to handicrafts this week for me as I took up a recycled craft project that sounded rather nifty.
I just love colorful rag rugs, and I purchased a pretty one for my TV room recently. There are a lot of ways to pull together this traditional handicraft. I found lots of methods in an online search, and these included crocheting, a new skill I might have to revive from one of my first columns to see how it translates to winter neckwear to home decor.
Some methods I found were pretty complicated and involved tools I didn’t own or care to acquire, and I wasn’t in the mood to schlep out my sewing machine and exercise my meager skills on a thick attempt at a carpet.
But then I came across a pattern for a hula-hoop rag rug. It required only three things: a hula-hoop, sharp scissors and a stack of old T-shirts. This sounded promising.
I began by selecting some shirts. For this, I avoided my husband’s side of the closet and scrutinized my own. I weed my closet very frequently, and those items that no longer fit or that I don't like to wear find their way very quickly to a donation bin.
But I examined the options before me. What I found where a few shirts in my regular rotation that really needed to be abandoned. There was a dressy peach-colored, button-neck tee that I realized I’d been wearing to work almost once a week, but the last time I put it on, I noticed a little give at its shoulder seams and and an ever-so-slightly pilled appearance. This went into the pile.
Likewise a purple knit top with a swing-style lower portion. It had ruching at the top that had lost its elasticity a bit and this made it sag down from my shoulders. This, too, needed to go.
I finished off with the third top, a favorite T-shirt from a literary festival I attended about 20 years ago. That shirt always brought me such a rush of memories, but there were holes in places, and I realized we had reached the end. The special tee completed my pile.
Making a hula-hoop rug is really easy. You cut off the hem of the shirt and then slice it into in bands from the bottom of the shirt two the place where the arm holes begin. It doesn’t matter how long these are. The only important thing is that you like the color.
The three shirts I’d chosen were soon reduced to a stack of about 60 loops of various lengths. I grabbed the hula-hoop and started arranging the loops over the frame. On the advice of a website, I arranged 11 loops one over the other so that the finished product resembled a sliced pizza. This was the loom, and it was easy as pie.
What comes next is that you grab another loop and you pull it through itself on one spoke of the loom, including both the front and back of the spoke you have chosen to start with. Then its just weaving, in and out, in and out, around the loom.
When it’s time to add another loop, you just thread the new loop into the one you were weaving and draw it through itself and pull tight. I like the fact that no sewing or even knotting is involved during the weaving stage. It’s also really easy to change up colors. You just grab the loop you find most pleasing at that stage of the design.
When you're all done you snip the loops that formed the loom and you tie them off with square knots. You can trim the ends and tuck them under or you can leave them at whatever length you desire as fringe. At this point your rug is done, and it’s ready to brighten your room.
I made a mistake in my preparations. Three T-shirts, even extra-large T-shirts with swing style hems, were not enough for a very large carpet. I blame a slightly morphed body image for my miscalculation. The rug I ended up with was quite small, only about 16 inches in diameter, and that’s not very big for floor cover. It’s a cool size for a small grouping of accent rugs, maybe in the bedroom or in a cozy corner. It strikes me, too, that I could put a backing on the rug and fill it with fluff to make a pillow. This might be the better option. I think I’ll do some more and see what comes of it all.
It turns out that it’s very satisfying to make a recycled craft project out of old clothing. I have memories attached to nearly every piece of apparel I own, and when the memories are good, it’s really quite lovely to behold that memento made pretty and new. I’m sure my friends who are quilters have known this all along.
As of this week, it’s autumn — the perfect time to begin to settle in and enjoy the cozy comforts of home. I recommend this project as a simple way to get into that groove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.