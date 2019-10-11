The Marshfield High School volleyball team hosted the defending state champions from Logan-Rogersville last Thursday. Although the Lady Jays were able to stand toe to toe with the Lady Cats for a while — even holding a lead midway through the first set at 16-15 — the Lady Cats came away with a straight-sets victory, 25-22 and 25-18, ending Marshfield’s string of four straight wins.
“That is a darn good team,” said Lady Jays head coach Jarod Olson. “We saw a couple things tonight we need to clean up, and it’s good for us to have a few things to work on heading into districts.”
One of the high spots for the Lady Jays was the play of junior libero Alliyah Joiner, who had missed nearly the entire season to a partially torn PCL (posterior cruciate ligament). But unlike several other knee ligament injuries, the PCL often does not require surgery, provided the knee is sufficiently supported.
“She just came back on Tuesday,” Olson said, “and honestly, I’d forgotten how quick she is. I was excited that she got fully released, thinking, ‘OK, she’s going to make us a little bit quicker.’ Then came Tuesday night and, oh my gosh, she set a season high for us in digs! And tonight, too, she was amazing getting to stuff. She’s just super quick. And she’s always in such good shape, such a hard worker — in the weight room and everywhere.”
While the final scores made the match look routine for Logan-Rogersville on paper, head coach Tammy Miller acknowledged that the Lady Jays gave her time some problems, especially in the early going.
“It was a good match,” said Lady Cats head coach Tammy Miller. “We’ve still got things to work on. I thought we adapted well. Marshfield did some things we hadn’t seen them do, and I thought my kids adapted well mid-game. I saw some things that looked improved from my middles, so I’m very proud of them. But we’ve got a lot still to work on and a long way to go to get to where we want to go.”
Coming off a state championship last season, the Logan-Rogersville team lost a lot of seniors to graduation, including three of its primary front-line hitters. But the program seems to have reloaded almost seamlessly.
“We’ve work really, really hard,” said Miller. “And if you look at it, these kids who are playing for me now played against those kids (the 2019 graduates) last year. We scrimmage nearly every day, so they took shots at them all year. They know how to play at a high level. I wouldn’t expect anything different.”
The match boosts Rogersville’s ledger to 12-3 on the season, while Marshfield falls to 14-6.
Following a Tuesday night match in Hollister, the Lady Jays will travel to Aurora on Thursday, then take part in the Lebanon Pinkfest Tournament this Saturday.
Following Monday and Tuesday home matches against West Plains and Aurora, respectively, next action for Rogersville will be this Thursday, when they face a tough Springfield Catholic team on the road. This Saturday, the Lady Cats will participate in the Willard Tournament.
