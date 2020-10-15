Mr. and Mrs. Charles Raymond King will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Oct. 18. Audrey Yeubanks was born east of Niangua and attended Copening and Niangua schools. Raymond was born near Northview and attended Crown school. They met at the movie theatre on the Marshfield square and were married in 1947 by Rev. Salsman in Wright County. Audrey taught school at Northview for five years before relocating to Kansas, where Raymond was employed with Santa Fe Freight and Transportation. After retiring, they moved to Springfield, but now reside at the Strafford Care Center. Their family and friends will be celebrating with them in spirit, due to the coronavirus, so they will celebrate with their care center family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.