The wait to see how Marshfield’s Peyton McBride can build on a promising finish to his freshman year has been put on hold.
Playing with Springfield’s WillPower Basketball over the summer, a routine play for McBride was the root of an issue that seemed insignificant at the time.
“I came down off a dunk, and I did feel a little something then,” McBride said following a Blue Jays game in Clever recently. “I didn’t think it was a big deal at the time.”
No player longs for surgery that requires shelf time, but it became inescapable when discomfort mounted during the first several weeks of practice this season.
“It was hurting pretty bad,” said McBride, who felt it when he would jump or cut off the left knee. “I thought I could push through it. Deep down, I knew something was wrong, but I wanted to keep playing because I love this team and I wanted to keep playing for them, keep playing for Coach [Matt Carpenter].”
McBride had a procedure done to take several pieces of loose cartilage out of the knee the day before Thanksgiving, but that was a far better scenario than one such as a meniscus tear that could have wiped out another month or two of playing time.
“I was pretty devastated about it, but it could have been way worse,” McBride said. “It went pretty good. I was a little scared to get the anasthesia, but I woke up and everything went fine.”
Averaging seven points in nine outings as a freshman, McBride emerged as an outside threat last year, shooting 42% on three-point attempts. Coupled with another summer of experience, his presence is the kind that should lift a Jays team that has hovered below 30% beyond the arc in its five losses to start the season.
After having stitches removed almost two weeks ago, the hope is that McBride can interject that boost before the turn of the calendar.
“I think we’re probably looking at [him returning] right after the Blue and Gold,” Carpenter said. “Peyton is very skilled, a great leader naturally who’s very unselfish. He’s someone anybody would want on the floor, so right now it’s difficult to play without him. We’re trying to take the group right now and improve as much as we can, and once we have Peyton back, we’ll start to mesh together. He’ll be ready to be put back in immediately and play quality minutes.”
Being on the sideline has been difficult for McBride but the recovery process has been a smooth one, and he’s still been on the bench for games as his return beckons. “The rehab is going pretty good, everything’s looked good,” he said. “It’s hard [to watch], but it’s good to see guys out there learning their roles and playing hard.”
It’s a best-case scenario for Marshfield, who weren’t sure in November if an injury to 6-foot-3 senior Ayden Rouse would sideline a needed post contributor. Luckily, he’s been available, contributing several points and rebounds each contest at the Clever Invitational, where the Jays played three games.
“Ayden’s a big, strong body who likes to compete, not afraid of contact,” Carpenter said. “He’s especially good to bring in at the 5-spot to bang around and give us some quality minutes — a good asset to have out there.”
Marshfield sought to get its first win Tuesday night at home against Camdenton before an extended holiday break.
