Nellie Jackson will celebrate her 99th birthday Monday.
Born in 1920 at Grovespring, the daughter of Claude Kindrick and Ethel Deckard, Nellie grew up and
attended school in the Amity community east of Niangua. After marriage she moved to Springfield, where she worked her entire life in various vocations, retiring from the Missouri Office of Employment Security in Springfield.
Nellie was a dedicated caretaker for her family. She currently resides at the Victorian Manor in
Cuba, Missouri, where her family will be celebrating with her. Birthday wishes are welcome!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.