Nellie Jackson will celebrate her 99th birthday Monday.

Born in 1920 at Grovespring, the daughter of Claude Kindrick and Ethel Deckard, Nellie grew up and

attended school in the Amity community east of Niangua. After marriage she moved to Springfield, where she worked her entire life in various vocations, retiring from the Missouri Office of Employment Security in Springfield.

Nellie was a dedicated caretaker for her family. She currently resides at the Victorian Manor in

Cuba, Missouri, where her family will be celebrating with her. Birthday wishes are welcome!

