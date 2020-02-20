SPRINGFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation reports that work continues apace on the Marshfield Interstate 44 interchange project at mile marker 103.
Work that is currently underway includes grading and hauling rock and dirt to build up areas on the north side of the interstate. Crews will also work on extending the box culvert on the north side of I-44 while building bridge footings in the I-44 median for the interchange bridge.
Brinkley Road, the I-44 north outer road, is closed east of Webster County Road W; the signed detour is Webster County Road W, Vinyard Road and Rusty Road. Brinkley Road will remain closed until fall 2020.
Nighttime lane closures at 1-44 mile marker 103 are possible at times during work hours, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. During these hours, the I-44 speed limit will be reduced at times to 60 mph. Crews and equipment will be close to the traffic in these areas.
The project includes building a new bridge to take Webster County Road CC over I-44 at mile marker 103 and relocating Webster County Road CC at Rifle Range Road to intersect with I-44.
Additionally, crews will build interchange ramps to allow drivers to safely exit and enter I-44 at Webster County Road CC.
The project will include the construction of roundabouts at either end of the interchange to connect with Brinkley Road/the I-44 outer road on the west and Marshall Road/Route CC on the east. Route CC between Rifle Range Road and Route 38 in Marshfield will be turned over to the city of Marshfield after the completion of the interchange project.
The prime contractor is HR. Quadri Contractors LLC of Van Buren. The scheduled completion date is June 2021, although the interchange will be open to traffic by Dec. 31 of this year. The total cost of the project is $16.4 million.
