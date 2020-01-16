The pain of Marshfield’s 47-36 defeat to Strafford was evident. It laid bare on the faces of players walking out of the locker room.
Following delays to freshman and JV action due to emergency weather precautions, varsity action was pushed back to a near 8 p.m. start time. When action commenced, Marshfield was ready, jumping out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter. The advantage reached 11 at one point. Strafford had just one field goal in the game’s first 11 minutes.
The tenth defeat in as many tries, Blue Jays head coach Matt Carpenter didn’t deny it was a tough one to let slip away. His team’s zone defense proved problematic for the Indians out of the gate.
“More than anything, I think our guys played with a lot of energy and effort, bent their knees and put their hands up,” Carpenter said. “When you do that, you take away a lot of good looks. I think we put together three really good defensive quarters.”
Strafford head coach Tyler Ryerson said several different offensive strategies were tried, but when the tempo at which the ball moved within the offense increased, the baskets came far more frequently.
“Once we got the ball pushed and our guards to penetrate, good things started to happen because we were getting into the lane finally,” Ryerson said. “I’m not sure we made it into the lane the first quarter –– it was about as bad as we could play –– but we skipped [passes] and attacked off the skip. It’s hard to close out to a guy in a zone on those when you’re catching it and going downhill.”
In need of a spark, Indians freshman AK Rael provided it with eight points in the second quarter, including a triple in the final 30 seconds that left Marshfield up by only three at the interval.
“The gym rat is going extinct a little bit, and AK is an absolute gym rat,” Ryerson said. “He’s there a lot of mornings to get shots up, he stays after practice. We’re bringing him on a little slowly because we have so many seniors, and it allows him to be a [secondary] option, but he’s going to be a big part of our program for a really long time. He provided a spark when we were really stagnant.”
After a pull-up jumper in the lane from Peyton McBride (14 points) tied the game at 26 to end the third quarter, the first 3:40 of the fourth quarter saw seven lead changes. The Jays took their last as Ayden Rouse fed it inside-out to Blake Anderson (nine points) for a triple that made it 36-34 with 2:55 remaining, but Lutgen cancelled it out on Strafford’s next trip down with an old-fashioned 3-pointer.
Marshfield committed four turnovers as it went scoreless for the remainder of the game. Some of the struggles can be attributed to foul trouble –– Drew Cromer picked up his fourth personal just 25 seconds into the second half –– and Carpenter said some knocks to players forced some makeshift lineups.
Ultimately, the most telling stat might have been the one apparent from the start: the Indians start four seniors to Marshfield’s one.
“Our guys play hard and competitive, but we’re just young with a lot of inexperience,” Carpenter said. “We’ve got to get better, we’ve got to get more skilled, toughness.”
One of those Indians seniors, Zak Lutgen, hit 7-of-9 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 17 points. Vance Mullins, a junior, complimented him, dropping all 10 of his in the last period.
“I think we just finally figured it out,” Mullins said. “A lot of ball movement, guys cutting, getting stops and steals. I think we had enough yelling from Coach and finally got it through our heads. We knew we were the better team and that it was time for us to finally show up and play basketball.”
Ryerson intervened, stating, “I’m not sure we’re the better team, by the way. Their record is not very good, but I think Coach Carpenter does a great job, and their kids are ready to play every time.”
Each program has taken two victories from the last four meetings, with the away team winning each.
Now 8-5, Strafford resumes action this Friday at home against Mt. Vernon, while Marshfield traveled to Bolivar Tuesday, then hosts Camdenton on Thursday.
