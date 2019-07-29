One of the joys of grilling is the chance to develop your own technique. Some people guard their grilling techniques as if they were safeguarding state secrets, while others are proud to tell friends and family how they made those burgers so tasty.
Marinating foods is one grilling technique that some swear by while others avoid. The efficacy of marinating is a topic of much debate. Some grilling enthusiasts wouldn’t think of cooking meat or poultry on the grill without first marinating it, while others say marinades don’t penetrate deep enough into the meat to provide any noticeable benefit in regard to taste.
Those loyal to marinating should always emphasize safety when doing so. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics notes that more than 128,000 Americans visit the hospital for food poisoning every year. Unsafe marinating increases the risk of food poisoning, but these strategies, courtesy of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, can help marinade devotees avoid such a fate.
• Choose your dish wisely. Metal dishes should be avoided when marinating, as the acid in the marinade can react with the metal, posing a health risk. Reusable glass containers are both eco-friendly and safe to use as marinating dishes.
• Marinate foods in the refrigerator. Don’t let foods sit out on the kitchen counter while they marinate. Keep them in the refrigerator, ideally on the bottom shelf at or below 40 F. Doing so reduces the risk of food poisoning via unsafe levels of bacteria.
• Travel smart. If taking marinating foods to a nearby park or friend’s house, transport them in a cooler, even if traveling a relatively short distance. Pack the marinating foods in ice and keep them out of direct sunlight.
• Do not reuse marinades. Marinades are not supposed to be reused on cooked foods. If you want to reuse marinade on food that’s already cooked, it must first be boiled to destroy any harmful bacteria.
Some people stand by marinating as a great way to improve the taste of grilled foods. If you plan to marinate, emphasize safety to avoid food poisoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.