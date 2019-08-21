After Wednesday’s high-speed chase that ended with a stolen U-Haul van being flipped over, it’s no wonder the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) keeps themselves busy.
Collin Stosberg, a lieutenant with the MSHP public information and education division, explained how the department works, including handling high-speed chases.
“Missouri State Highway Patrol policy requires the trooper(s) involved to radio initiation of a pursuit as soon as possible and for a troop command officer to manage the pursuit, weighing all available information to determine if, and when, the pursuit should be terminated,” said Stosberg. “Additionally, troopers involved in the pursuit may terminate the pursuit at any time.”
According to Stosberg, each trooper must determine if a pursuit is warranted, evaluating the totality of the situation, including the reason(s) for initiation, the driver’s actions, road conditions, weather conditions and other traffic present, and they must consider the risks associated with continuing a pursuit.
“During any pursuit, the troopers directly involved and any supervising officer must weigh all factors, to determine if the need for immediate apprehension outweighs any potential danger to the public,” said Stosberg.
Stosberg said MSHP determines whether a driver in question is a potential danger to the public, based on the information known at the time through computer checks, driver actions or background information. The patrol uses informational databases to assist them with identifying individuals.
“We also work closely with local law enforcement partners on a daily basis and also serve as a resource for other agencies through communications,” said Stosberg.
The MSHP also has a handy tool on their side, including a helicopter and aircraft that features day/night camera system and an advanced GPS system. Trooper Sam Carpenter, who serves as the Troop D area public information officer for southwest Missouri, said this proves to be helpful, especially in high-speed chases.
“With the helicopters, pilots get an aerial view of the fleeing vehicle,” said Carpenter. “Once the helicopter or the aircraft gets involved, it allows us to stop the pursuit.”
By that, Carpenter explained this method is safer for the public, the police officers and the fleeing driver since the MSHP’s first priority is to ensure the general safety of the public. There have been many cases in which high-speed pursuits led to dangerous crashes or cost someone their life. One incident happened on June 25, where a Nixa woman was killed in Springfield during a police pursuit of a man charged with running drugs in April of 2018. Another incident occurred on June 27, where a Marshfield man rammed into a MSHP car in Bolivar and then led authorities on a 100 mph chase that ended when he crashed in north Springfield.
“We have to consider other drivers’ safety and whether or not we should risk that in order to tail a speeding driver,” said Carpenter. “It puts a lot of people in danger, and we have to consider every situation carefully.”
That doesn’t mean the MSHP necessarily loses the driver, according to Carpenter. With the helicopter, the pilot monitors the fleeing vehicle until it stops at a location. From there, the pilot will inform the MSHP of the driver’s location, which alerts officers in the area.
“Most drivers will slow down when they know they’re not being tailed,” said Carpenter. “They’ll go at a normal speed limit when they know they’re not being followed. The camera system on the helicopter is advanced, so it won’t lose the person and will follow them until they’re parked.”
The aircraft also has the same capabilities as the helicopter, according to Carpenter, including a system that can recognize any heat signatures of people. This proves useful in manhunts and also in locating missing individuals.
“It really helps us out because we have cases where someone goes missing and say we have to look for them in a wooded area or something like that,” said Carpenter. “We have cases where someone with Alzheimer’s wanders away from a care center.”
Any local enforcement agency can request a helicopter, but it is ultimately up to the pilots whether or not they will be able to respond. Weather, according to Carpenter, plays an influential factor on that. In certain cases, like the high speed chase last Wednesday in Marshfield, the helicopter and the aircraft weren’t utilized. Carpenter noted once the vehicle leaves the city limits, the MSHP has the jurisdiction to pursue the individual. As for the spike strips, Carpenter said they utilize the “Stop Stick.” The website for this trademarked device describes it as a tire-deflation device with an attached cord reel. It is deployed in front of an approaching target vehicle, and then Teflon-coated quills penetrate the tire and act as valves, releasing air at a safe, controlled rate.
“The needles create a tiny hole that slowly deflates the tires,” said Carpenter. “The hardest thing about those is we have to be in front of a fleeing vehicle and have to give us enough time to deploy the strips.”
Then there’s the speed limit rules. Carpenter noted if someone is going even one mile over the speed limit, it’s still a charge, and he advised drivers to follow one simple rule: Follow the speed limit.
“The speed limit is the speed limit,” said Carpenter. “If you break it, I’m going to stop you. I know some people say, ‘Oh, if you go five miles, then I won’t stop you.’ Every trooper follows a protocol on enforcement, but if I see you going over the speed limit, you’re going to get stopped.”
