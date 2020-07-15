Jed Fisher, one of those neighbors, said that Jeff Hensley, the line crew chief, dispatched Junior Nease and Brent Boyce to the scene, and Boyce went up in a cherry picker to rescue the feline. Once on the ground, the cat made a dash to hide under Fisher's outbuilding, and Fisher is currently trying to make friends with offerings of water and food.
