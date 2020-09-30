Nancy (Smith) and David Hammond celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 4.
The couple exchanged their wedding vows at Rogersville United Methodist Church on Sept. 4, 1955. Sixty-five years later, David and Nancy celebrated this milestone anniversary with their daughter Eliza and their son-in-law, Mark Schneller. There was love, lots of cake and happiness all around!
