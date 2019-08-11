PACIFIC — Native plant enthusiasts, home gardeners, landowners, stormwater engineers and landscape, land care and wildlife professionals are invited to a Grow Native! workshop: Plants with Purpose: Native Landscapes for Beauty and Biodiversity, on Friday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn about the benefits of using native plants in your landscape. This workshop is in partnership with Drury University.
This Grow Native! workshop will focus on bringing beauty and biodiversity to your landscape through the use of native plants. Four knowledgeable speakers will share their knowledge and experience: Jerod Huebner, director of prairie management for the Missouri Prairie Foundation, will present on preparing and maintaining seeded landscapes; Scott Woodbury, manager of the Whitmire Wildflower Garden at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, will present on creating formal gardens with natives; Dr. Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, native plant specialist and owner of Native Plants and More Consultation in Jefferson City, will present on establishing edible native plants for pollinators and people; and James Faupel, restoration ecology coordinator for Litzsinger Road Ecology Center in St. Louis, will present on the value of native trees and shrubs.
“Drury University is thrilled to be the host of this educational event, including knowledgeable speakers on a variety of important topics,” said Joe Fearn, head groundskeeper at Drury University. “All who attend will greatly benefit from this workshop focusing on using native plants in your landscape.”
Registration to the event includes light breakfast and lunch.
The event will take place at Trustee Science Center, Reed Auditorium, Drury University, 900 N. Benton Ave., Springfield. Registration is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Registration deadline is Sept. 22.
Grow Native! is a 19-year-old native plant marketing and education program serving the lower Midwest. Grow Native! is housed by the nonprofit Missouri Prairie Foundation, a 53-year-old prairie conservation organization and land trust. For more information about this workshop, the Grow Native! program, or the Missouri Prairie Foundation, call 636-303-7418 or send a message to outreach@moprairie.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.