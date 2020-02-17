The Show-Me Gourd Society will gather April 4-5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex in Springfield.
Nationally recognized gourd artists will show and sell their work in this American Gourd Society-sanctioned competition, and vendors will be selling art, supplies, tools, dried gourds and embellishments.
Workshops will be held through the weekend with teachers from throughout the country. Advance registration is recommended. For more information on the society or this event, visit www.showmegourdsociety.com.
