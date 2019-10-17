Paul Wayne Gillam and Pamela Jane Alexander were united in marriage on Oct. 24, 1969, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marshfield.
The Gillams would love for you to join in celebrating their 50th anniversary on Oct. 26, 2019, at a come-and-go reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Springfield.
The Gillams were longtime residents of Marshfield and now reside in Branson. They are the parents of four, Lori Johnston, Brad Gillam, Jennifer Graybill, and Sabrina Clair. They have 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. According to the family, they taught their children the love of God and the value of hard work.
