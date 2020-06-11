Excuse me, sir. Sir?
I spotted you from across the street, only at first I didn't. I think you might live outdoors, and beside your suitcase and your other belongings, your tanned legs, which were folded and facing toward me, looked like a stack of boxes someone had broken down.
My transaction at the ATM took a long time, and I watched you lying on the fresh black pavement with your arms outstretched and your face pressed against that hot surface.
It’s 90 degrees out here, and we could fry a couple of eggs where you’re lying, maybe enjoy a nice breakfast together.
Only … I think you might be dead.
I tap your shoulder with my finger three times. Sir? Let’s get you out of this hot sun.
Another man materializes. He’s been watching from the shadow at the south end of the line of shops. Hey, Brian, he says, it’s too hot out here. Let’s move you over there, yeah, he says, inclining his head toward the awning of the business whose parking lot we are in.
You still haven't moved, and I’ve been watching your chest for any hint of a rise or fall. I feel sure you’re not with us any longer.
But this other guy has you by the armpits and is dragging you to the shade, and another man has parked his white Lexus to get out and grab your legs. They pull you to the shelter, only your friend loses his grip, and I watch your head bounce against the concrete of the walkway where we’d planned to perch you against the wall.
You’re moaning. It turns out you are alive, and dazed, and growing a little angry. You’re also hurt. There is a terrible wound on the back of your neck, and I can see that it has gone septic. It’s one of the reasons I wasn’t sure if you were with us in this world of heat and pain and injury.
Now you’re on your feet. You’re reaching toward your side, where you’ve made something out of silver duct tape. A sheath? You’d like to know where your knife is, and I can see it sticking out of the ground near where we dragged you from. I don't tell you this.
You’re showing us your moves, some resembling karate and some more like a dance. You're strangely graceful in motion, though it’s clear you don’t know karate and you’re not much of a dancer. I think I just like the fact that you’re alive — that you’re not the husk of a spirit found empty beside everything you own on the scalding blacktop in front of a mattress store in Springfield, Missouri.
It’s a busy intersection, yet no one noticed you as you lay collapsed and broken beside the road. But I’ve called 911, and the EMTs have arrived. They are talking kindly to you and taking a look at your wound. You seem exhausted, and you look up from your spot in the shade to answer their questions.
By now I’ve retreated to my car. You scared me, to be honest. I mean, I’m not terrified. You look confused and frail, and though I know from experience that people who are both old and sick can have surprising strength, I believe I could have knocked you over with the same finger that tried to tap-tap-tap you back to life.
There's a lot of misery and chaos in the world right now, and you shook me up, sir — I mean … Brian.
What I notice, though, is people we end up being there for each other. We help each other out the best we can, and today it was your turn, but tomorrow, who's to say I'm not the one mistaken for a pile of trash from the windows of a hundred passing cars.
It's possible I saved your life, you know. You didn't have to go full ninja on me. It's also possible that my phone call to emergency services intensified your problems by costing you money or getting you in trouble with the law. You were only sleeping, after all; I'm pretty sure that's legal.
At any rate, I hope you got a little help — some treatment for your wound, a place to cool down, someone looking into your eyes with care. I hope you’re alive and well today, and that you have a comfortable place to lay your head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.