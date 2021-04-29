The last surviving witness to Germany’s surrender in World War II, Mr. Luciano “Louis” Charles Graziano, visited Webster County to share his story with those in attendance of the 16th Annual Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival in Marshfield. He participated in the Nostalgia Autograph Festival at the Marshfield Community Center as well as attending numerous other events throughout the week.
A group of history students at Marshfield High School were able to listen to Graziano share about his experiences through life.
The 98-year-old traveled from Georgia to share his story and it was well received by folks of all ages.
Graziano landed on D-Day in the third wave on Omaha Beach and was later in the Battle of the Bulge. He is last living eyewitness to the official German surrender at Reims, France that ended the European Conflict in World War II.
The veteran opened the floor for questions once he was finished speaking and gave anyone who wished to ask questions the opportunity to speak. Children ranging from elementary school up to grown men and women were able to pick his brain and witness a part of history in action.
Graziano penned a book, “A Patriot’s Memoirs of World War II: Through my eyes, heart, and soul” which he had available for purchase at each Cherry Blossom Festival event and willingly signed for those who looked up to him.
Graziano’s speech can be found by visiting the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival in Marshfield, Mo on Facebook. The events were streamed with live video and audio during the events and area available for free for rebroadcast, thanks to committee member Karen Gore and Nicholas Inman.
