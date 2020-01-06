William Calvin Dyche, 91, was born in rural Webster County, Missouri on July 13, 1928. His parents were Sarah Elizabeth (Sallie; Whitehurst) and Robert Franklin (Rob) Dyche. William (Bill) was the baby of the family’s three children. When he was young, the family purchased a small farm near Sallie’s family homestead where Bill has spent the remainder of his life. His childhood family raised cattle, chickens, and all that they needed to support themselves. Bill remembers the family being self-sufficient during the years of the Great Depression. He tells of the great thrill of having enough extra money for the occasional “soda pop.” It was through this time at his young age that the value of a strong work ethic and the importance of stretching every dollar was deeply instilled in him. Bill attended school in a one room school house located almost two miles from the family home. The children walked to school and back each day (uphill both ways in the snow). When it came time for high school, Bill was able to attend in the big city – Marshfield. He graduated Marshfield High School in 1946. During this time in his life he made many life-long friends who spent weekends together cruising the square, hunting quail, playing billards, and fishing. He also met and married his wife of 58 years, Paulene (Hart) Dyche. Bill and Paulene lived in the upstairs of his parent’s home for several years. They both worked to build their life together, and dreamed of owning land and farming. Bill joined the Army for a brief time, serving stateside. This adventure led the couple to living in Massachusetts for a few months. He also drove a truck for a while, but quit, citing it was not a job for a man with a family. Bill and Paulene purchased and ran D.D Hamilton Title and Abstract for many years, selling the business to John and Marti Folglesong as they began to expand their farm. In the 1960’s they built a new home next door to Bill’s parents. They cared for their aging parents, including moving Paulene’s father to live at the farm, and taking care of Sallie after Rob passed away. When first married, Bill and Paulene attended church at Copening in Niangua, where Paulene played the piano. Later they began their membership and activity at Marshfield United Methodist Church. The great surprise of their life came in 1971, when after over 20 years of marriage, their daughter, Ann Elizabeth, was born.
Bill and Paulene continued to work hard and build their land and farm, purchasing the Whitehurst family farm, the King family farm, and eventually putting together almost 1000 acres of farm and ranch land. This was Bill’s life dream and he loved his land and loved all animals. He was devoted to taking care of his cattle, always had a soft heart for the stray dog or cat, thrived on his tractors, enjoyed raising a prosperous garden, and because of his early years, often lended help to those in need. In the early 1980’s Bill decided that Marshfield needed a new bank. With a partnership, he developed, owned, built and helped to govern Webster County Bank. He served on many boards in the community, including MFA, Missouri Farm Bureau, bank boards, and Mid-America Dairy Farmers. He also participated in local social organizations and served on a variety of church committees. For many years, his name was easily recognized and always respected throughout the Marshfield area. Bill prided himself on paying his bills, being honest, and making sure he always received the best deals. He loved spending time with his friends, and could always bring a laugh or smile. He had many great individuals who worked with him on the farm who became friends for life, including the Clair’s, and George (Ed) Young.
His life changed when he was preceded in death by his wife, who passed away in 2007. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert Dyche, and sister, Helen Fraker. Many of his great lifelong friends have also passed away. Bill is survived by his daughter, Ann Rost, son-in-law, Alan Rost, and grandchildren Chesley, Maggie, and William Maxwell (his namesake), and several nieces and nephews. Though he will be greatly missed, we rejoice knowing that his vision has been restored, his strength regained, and he is reunited with Paulene, his friends, and Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment will follow in the Marshfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The suggests memorial contributions can be made to the Webster County Historical Society in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
