William Boyd Crawford, Marshfield, was born January 22, 1944 in Marshfield, MO to Oral and Viola (Ward) Crawford. He departed this life on January 13, 2021 in Cox South Hospital at the age of 76.
Bill loved fishing and hunting. He enjoyed yard sales and mowing yards. Bill loved his children very much. He would give anything or do anything for anyone. He had worked as a commercial construction laborer for Dewitt and Associates. He attended Faith Baptist Church, and was a member of Niangua Lions Club and Union Lodge 663.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oral Crawford and Viola Rice; and three sisters, Jeannie, Louise, and Loretta.
Bill is survived by his life companion, Linda Bearden, Marshfield; his children, Beverly Crawford Marshfield, and Randy Crawford, Marshfield; stepchildren, Angela Hunt, Marshfield, Chris Bearden, Pittsburg, KS, John Paul Bearden, Marshfield, and David Bearden, Marshfield; his brother, Kenneth Crawford, Springfield; stepbrother, Calvin Rice, Strafford; stepsister Etta Mae Crowe, Marshfield; six grandchildren; twelve step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2020 in Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
