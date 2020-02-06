William (Bill) Thomas Stroud, Jr., was born Oct. 8, 1956, to William and Mary Stroud. Bill unexpectedly passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Bill was a proud veteran, who joined the Navy upon completion of high school in 1974. He was an outstanding athlete in his youth, playing baseball, football, basketball and track. Bill was an avid outdoorsman, often giving his time to the preservation and restoration of wildlife habitat as well as teaching youth to enjoy the outdoors with the same passion he did.
A carpenter by trade and devoted servant to God, Bill followed the calling of the Lord, donating his talents by working with Habitat for Humanity and helping those in need whenever possible. He was a kind man who enjoyed the simplest of pleasures: going to a Cardinals game, enjoying crisp fall mornings in the outdoors and spending time with family and friends, along with having a deep compassion for all animals.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father and his niece, Celina Faith. He is survived by his three sisters, Debra Lowry, Katrina Stroud, Jenny Slack and husband Terry; his companion, Nedra Chasar, and son Mathew; as well as nieces, nephews and a host of relatives.
Bill was deeply loved by his family and friends, and will forever be in our hearts.
In keeping with his simple tastes, services for Bill are as follows: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Pisgah Church, 7171 J Road, Strafford MO 65657. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project can be made to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 W Walnut Lawn, Springfield MO 65807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.