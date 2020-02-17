William (Bill) Lawrence Stanley departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in his home in Marshfield, MO at the age of 78.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Sue Rae Stanley; 3 brothers and 4 sisters, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services were on Saturday, February 15, with Holman Howe at Hartville, MO. He was laid to rest at Shaddy Cemetary near Grove Springs, MO.
