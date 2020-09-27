William (Bill) J. Gintz, 68, Marshfield, Mo., son of Clifford Leo and Anna Lorine (Pfeiffer) Gintz was born March 8, 1952 in Springfield, Mo., and departed this life for his heavenly home Sept. 24, with his loving wife by his side.
Bill was united in marriage to Carol Williams on July 10, 2015. Carol was the love of Bill's life, and they enjoyed every last minute on this earth together.
He enjoyed the outdoors spending time with his animals around the farm, feeding, working cattle, brush hogging and baling hay. He retired from ShoMe Power after 27 years. Bill was a man of his word. He attended the First Baptist Church in Marshfield.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Anna Lorine Gintz.
He is survived by his wife, Carol of the home; four children, Melissa (Dan) Sollars, Esther Swanson, Billy Gintz, and Tesia (Dunde) Harris; grandchildren, Cheyenne Swanson, Zechiriah Gintz, Emily Sollars, D.J. Swanson, Ella Swanson, Cooper Harris, Audrey Harris, and William V. Gintz; great-grandchildren, Laney Blankenship, Mason Gourley, Elinor Gintz and Olivia Gintz; his sisters, Connie Renner, Martha (Earl) Kientz, Joan (Howard) Fuller and Nancy (Carl Sr.) Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation for Bill Gintz will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, in Day Funeral Home, Marshfield. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dynamic Strides Therapy Inc. at dstherapy.org/ donate. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
