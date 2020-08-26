William "Bill" (George) Young, 97, of Marshfield, Missouri, was born to William Day and Edith (Babcock) Young at Camp Grove, Illinois, and departed this life Aug. 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kathleen Patricia Mallory; a granddaughter, Rena Deckard; and three sisters, Shirley Nelson, Betty Little, and June Reynolds.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Virginia L. Young; daughter, Edith Ann Dyer; son, William Day Young and wife Linda Sue; seven grandchildren, Josh, Kenny, Eddie, Chase, Megan, Matthew and Justin; 26 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Roberta Patty; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
William George Young was united in marriage to Virginia Lorraine Seasholtz on July 9, 1949. To this loving union, three children were born. Bill proudly served his country for 24 years in the Army. He served in World War II and the Vietnam War. After working to receive a college degree, Bill influenced young people as a teacher for several years. Unafraid to speak his mind and then to serve those in his area, Bill held positions such as mayor, alderman, ombudsman, OATS bus driver and other varied roles that benefited his community. In his free time, Bill loved to play games, to sit and talk with family and mostly to spend time in caring devotion for his beloved wife, Ginny. He will be greatly missed by a host of family, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Aug. 26, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marshfield Senior Center or The American Cancer Society and left in care of the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, we encourage social distancing and wearing of masks. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
