William Arthur Rowland, the only child of Bill and Vauna Rowland, was born June 21, 1935 in Marshfield, MO and passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Strafford Care Center surrounded by his loving family. Arthur was 84 years old. Arthur accepted Christ as a young child and was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church where in previous years his beautiful voice could be heard singing gospel songs with his children, and more recently was heard singing those same songs to various other patients and nursing staff. He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1952 and began working for Webster Electric Cooperative in August of 1955 as a lineman. He became line superintendent in 1978 and retired from this position in 1998.
Arthur was a true cowboy. He was a founding member and former President of the Marshfield Saddle Club. He served as President of the Southwest Missouri Horseshow Association in the early 1970’s. He spent many years traveling the country training and showing his beloved Missouri Fox Trotters. He also served as a judge for the Missouri Fox Trot Association. Arthur shared his love of horses with his family through camping, trail rides, horse shows and wagon rides. He taught us all how to “sit” the saddle and ride with our heads held high. Arthur was an avid hunter. From his cabin in the woods he shared this love with many. He taught his children, grandchildren, family and friends to be good stewards of the land and to respect the harvest of the hunt. Arthur also enjoyed playing golf, one of the rare times that he wasn’t wearing cowboy boots! He also made many great memories with Joan and dear friends attending the horse races in Little Rock.
Above all Arthur adored his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was known by many names – Dad, Pop, Poppy, and Big Poppy with peppermints ready in his pockets for the children. Arthur was a wonderful uncle, brother-in-law, friend, neighbor, and adopted grandpa to many. Arthur is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years, Joan Rowland of Marshfield; his father in law, Clifford Lawson; Brother and sister in law, Randy and Sandy Lawson; Sisters and brothers in law, Kerri and Jimmy Hansen, Kim and Joey Davis, all of Marshfield. 6 Children: Gail Gritts and her husband Tom of England; Kate Hastings; Kelly Greenwood and Mike Miller; Dale Rowland and his wife, Denise; Mandy Williams and her husband Michael; and Amy Troyer and her husband Brandon who all live on or near the Holestine/Rowland family farm south of Marshfield. There are 12 grandchildren, Sally (Mark) Sheard; Emily (Bruce) Pittman; Chad (Kelly) Gritts; Greg (Audry) Gritts; Doug Jackson; Carrie (Steve) Askins; TJ (Kimberly) Gritts; Courtney (Scott) Lampert; Justin Greenwood; Bailey (Joe Jackson) Alexander, Lilly and Clara Troyer. 19 great grandchildren: Lucy Sheard; Benjamin and Gabriella Gritts; Cole (Morgan) Linder; Ethan and Taylor Pittman; Jayden and Jolie Hicks, MJ, Takoda and Bentley Gritts; Sonny, Karina and Titus Askins; Talli and Kyah Gritts; Mason and Emma-Leigh Lampert; Braedon Alexander, and his newest grandson due in October, Jasper Arthur Jackson. Arthur was also loved and is survived by a host of cousins, family and friends.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Vauna Rowland, mother in law Ruth Lawson, sister in law, Joyce Jameson and niece Stephanie Jameson.
Arthur will be remembered for his unconditional love of family, his kind heart, strong hands and giving nature. He was a hero to many and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him, Rest in peace now, Pop, until we see you again…
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with visitation from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 14. Private burial will be at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund and left with the funeral home.
