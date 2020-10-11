William Allen Huffman, Phillipsburg, was born October 10, 1951. He passed away October 1, 2020 in his home at the age of 68.
William served in the United States Marine Corps, and worked as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Alonzo Huffman and Doryan Leonard; and his granddaughter, Isabella Jolee Lightner.
William is survived by his companion, Shirley Cantrell, Phillipsburg; his son, Kyle Tuller, Branson; and two daughters, Clorissa Tilden, Branson, and Deseare Cantrell, Niangua; two grandchildren, Shelby and Aselin; one great-grandchild, Braylinn; siblings, Leon Huffman, Bruce Huffman, Larry Huffman, Keith Huffman, Joel Huffman, Judy Tillery, Debra Huffman and Peggy Yandell.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in High Prairie Cemetery, Marshfield, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.