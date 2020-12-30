Willard Dean Bruins, 84, of Marshfield, originally from Riverside, California, was born on Sept. 27,1936 in Iowa. He passed on Dec. 14, 2020.
He worked for Rockwell Boeing for 35 years. He was in charge of the construction of The Minute Man Peacekeepers Silos. Bill was the chairman of the Marshfield Senior Citizens Club for seven years.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alma and Ben Bruins; two sisters, Helen Romberg and Janie Bruins.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Bruins; Linda and Norm Strecker; Donna Burtin and Bud Jensen; three children, Greg and Gary Bruins and Kim Moore.
Services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Four Rivers Church, 317 Pleasant Prairie Road, Marshfield, MO 65706. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Four Rivers Church, which will go to people in need.
