MANSFIELD — Plans are now in place for the 46th Annual Wilder Days Celebration, to take place Friday and Saturday at Rocky Ridge Farm in Mansfield.
It was 125 years ago that Almanzo, Laura and Rose Wilder arrived in Mansfield, making Rocky Ridge Farm their home. It was here that Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote the Little House series of books.
Wilder Days opens Friday at noon and runs until 8 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Highlights of the free event include craft and food vendors, kid activities, a petting zoo and Morgan horses. Musical performers, storytelling and a Little Laura and Almanzo contest are also planned. The complete schedule is available at lauraingallswilderhome.com.
In addition to the celebration, there will be a dinner and reception Friday evening. Tickets are still available for this event by calling 924-3626. The price will be $125 for both dinner and reception or $85 for dinner only. The special guest for this occasion will be Alison Arngrim who played Nellie Oleson in the television series, "Little House on the Prairie."
