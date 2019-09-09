Wilbur N. "Muss" Farabee, Jr., son of Wilbur N. Farabee, Sr. and Rosie Mae (Tiller) Farabee, was born October 24, 1925 in Springfield, Mo. He passed away at 5:47 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 93.
Muss was a longtime realtor, working as an agent for Clair Land Company in Marshfield. He was an avid golfer and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a faith member of Hope Church in Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Farabee and Charles Farabee; two step-sons, Phil Borland and David Borland; and one great-granddaughter, Hailey Owens.
Survivors include his wife Delinda; two daughters, Susie Nord, Diggins, and Kathy Herman, Marshfield; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Elaine Beardon and her husband Ken; niece, Dana Castine and her family, nephew Darryl Boutwell and his family; and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service and visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., 1131 State Hwy. A, Marshfield, MO 65706.
