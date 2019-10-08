Wilbur J. McPherson, Jr., Marshfield, was born July 10, 1939, in Midway, Tennessee, to Ressie (Payne) and Wilbur McPherson, Sr. He passed away Oct. 3, 2019, in Cox South Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 80.
Wilbur worked in auto body repair for 32 years, retiring from Don Wessel Honda. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his daughter, Kelli Johnson.
Wilbur is survived by his wife, Carol (Covey) McPherson; daughters, Kathy (Harry) Shepard, Lisa (David) Lewis, Staci (Michael) Johnson, Julie Stewart, and Tiffani (Bob) Jeffery; son, Tony (Dawn) Johnson; sisters, Marie Moore, Reva Bennett and Joanne (Joe) Hutchinson; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Wilbur McPherson was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Building Fund.
