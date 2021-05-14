Missouri WIC recently announced the release of its updated Income Eligibility Guidelines effective April 1, 2021. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
“WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five,” explained Martha Gehrig, WIC Program Coordinator for the Webster County Health Unit. “Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians who are raising children under the age of five are also encouraged to apply for benefits.”
The United States Department of Agriculture Food releases annual adjustments to the guidelines used in determining eligibility for WIC. The income guideline chart showing the income limits is located on the Missouri WIC website at https://health.mo.gov/living/families/wic/families/howdoiapplyforwic/.
WIC has also temporarily increased its benefit for fruit and vegetable purchases to $35 per month for eligible program participants. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gave USDA authority to temporarily increase the CVB during the federally declared COVID-19 public health emergency. Missouri WIC has elected to use this authority from June through September 2021, to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. Standard CVB values range from $9 - $11.
“Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before June 1 to avoid any delays,” added Gehrig.
Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective, and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov, contact the Health Unit at 417-859-2532, or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find their closest WIC local agency.
