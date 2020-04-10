With the rise in coronavirus cases, efforts to stop the spread are being amped up, including places like Louisville, Kentucky.
Judges in Kentucky ordered last week positive COVID patients who don't want to stay home during the quarantine to wear an ankle monitor. It's already been issued to three residents, two of whom tested positive for the virus. Another patient was also issued an order to wear an ankle monitor after refusing to self-isolate.
Frankly, it's a good idea. Our country thrives on freedom and privacy, but with a pandemic happening, we have a moral responsibility to ourselves and others. Alexus Barnes, a former Marshfield resident who lives in Costa Rica, said she’s noticed the social distancing and law enforcement efforts make a positive difference there. Police officers monitor the beaches of Santa Rosa every day since there are still people who are congregating to beaches.
Some might argue ankle monitors or even releasing the names of COVID-19 patients to the public restricts the freedoms and privacy rights of individuals. In a commentary in the Western Journal, Jared Harris warned the dangers of government and technology companies tracking people’s movements through their cell phone data. He said, "Personal information about someone's travel habits, as well as their current whereabouts and work, home and recreation locations, would be downright deadly in the wrong hands. Facebook is similarly sharing information on users that is intended for use by governments during the current pandemic. If we're not careful, this trend will only continue to increase in America. And the further government takes its power, the harder it will be to wrest it back."
To Harris' point, I don't want my personal information getting into the wrong hands. However, this isn’t about government control or power, but public safety and joining the fight against an invisible enemy. If that means forcing positive COVID-19 patients to wear ankle monitors and tougher penalties for breaking the quarantine, then maybe it'll keep them home. If technology companies increase tracking personal travel movements, then maybe it'll show those who aren't taking the rule seriously to wise up. It might even encourage the healthcare system to adjust its protocol regarding medical privacy rules and give the names of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, not to embarrass or make them feel terrible, but to educate and help protect more people.
Thankfully, the government hasn't issued a total shutdown on access to grocery stores and other essential businesses. I don't believe we should stop living or quit supporting our businesses, just because there are travel restrictions or social distancing. Our businesses and restaurant chains need us now more than ever, and we still have ways to support them. As we make our way into the "toughest weeks of the pandemic," I ask that everyone continue to exercise caution, be patient with our store employees and support each other. We'll weather this storm together.
Judges in Kentucky ordered last week positive COVID patients who don't want to stay home during the quarantine to wear an ankle monitor. It's already been issued to three residents, two of whom tested positive for the virus. Another patient was also issued an order to wear an ankle monitor after refusing to self-isolate.
Frankly, it's a good idea. Our country thrives on freedom and privacy, but with a pandemic happening, we have a moral responsibility to ourselves and others. Alexus Barnes, a former Marshfield resident who lives in Costa Rica, said she’s noticed the social distancing and law enforcement efforts make a positive difference there. Police officers monitor the beaches of Santa Rosa every day since there are still people who are congregating to beaches.
Some might argue ankle monitors or even releasing the names of COVID-19 patients to the public restricts the freedoms and privacy rights of individuals. In a commentary in the Western Journal, Jared Harris warned the dangers of government and technology companies tracking people’s movements through their cell phone data. He said, "Personal information about someone's travel habits, as well as their current whereabouts and work, home and recreation locations, would be downright deadly in the wrong hands. Facebook is similarly sharing information on users that is intended for use by governments during the current pandemic. If we're not careful, this trend will only continue to increase in America. And the further government takes its power, the harder it will be to wrest it back."
To Harris' point, I don't want my personal information getting into the wrong hands. However, this isn’t about government control or power, but public safety and joining the fight against an invisible enemy. If that means forcing positive COVID-19 patients to wear ankle monitors and tougher penalties for breaking the quarantine, then maybe it'll keep them home. If technology companies increase tracking personal travel movements, then maybe it'll show those who aren't taking the rule seriously to wise up. It might even encourage the healthcare system to adjust its protocol regarding medical privacy rules and give the names of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, not to embarrass or make them feel terrible, but to educate and help protect more people.
Thankfully, the government hasn't issued a total shutdown on access to grocery stores and other essential businesses. I don't believe we should stop living or quit supporting our businesses, just because there are travel restrictions or social distancing. Our businesses and restaurant chains need us now more than ever, and we still have ways to support them. As we make our way into the "toughest weeks of the pandemic," I ask that everyone continue to exercise caution, be patient with our store employees and support each other. We'll weather this storm together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.