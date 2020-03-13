While attending a Marshfield Junior High School band competition on Saturday, one teacher mentioned budget cuts made to her district's music program.
That has always bothered me about fine arts programs in schools (and in general). They're usually the first to go, as far as budget cuts for school districts. I've always been a supporter of the fine arts. In high school, I participated in theater, speech and debate, band and choir. Even then, I noticed arts activities pushing themselves to raise money for trips, competitions, art supplies, concert uniforms and instrument equipment. Meanwhile, it seemed like the athletic department generated strong financial support. Where I grew up, community support for sports rose above the fine arts, by a long shot.
Fine arts programs take a major hit with budget cuts, and frankly, it really stinks. Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education suggest Oklahoma schools ended 1,110 fine arts classes between 2014 and 2018 due to significant budget cuts during those years. It affected several courses for visual arts, theater, music, band and speech and debate. More than 1.3 million elementary school students across the country do not have access to a music class, according to the Children's Music Workshop.
I totally understand — art isn’t considered a "core" subject in academic curriculum. Administrators want to keep up with Common Core standards in English, math and science, which they see as areas that help students advance in their college pursuits and future careers. The standards, drafted in 2010 by experts and teachers from across the country, are designed to ensure students are prepared for today’s entry-level careers, first-year college courses and workforce training programs, according to Core Standards. The Common Core "focuses on developing the critical-thinking, problem-solving, and analytical skills students will need to be successful."
So, why invest money in fine arts courses, which are termed "electives" and "secondary" in the realm of academic importance? Because fine arts offer practical skills to help students function in the real world, too. I learned far more from my fine arts activities than I did from my Algebra I class.
What do businesses want? Creative, innovative individuals to promote their product. You can’t do that with just core subjects alone. Fine arts taught me the following:
Communication — In speech and debate, I learned projection, relaying messages effectively to others and gathering my own research via online or other sources.
Teamwork — Being involved in theater all four years, I needed to cooperate with others, whether it was walking through lines with cast members and coordinating blocking or props with the stage crew. I also learned budgeting money from my acting and theatrical production class.
Time management — I devoted 15 minutes every (other) day to practicing my trombone (and later during my junior and senior year, my trumpet). My parents and my band director invested their time and energy so I could play, and from that, I learned balancing work and play. Another time rule I learned from my band director: punctuality. If class started at 8:15 a.m. and you walked in a minute later, he counted you tardy.
Flexibility — This quality came from adjusting my schoolwork and home life with a combination of other projects. Businesses will sometimes ask you to come in after hours to do something. It's your job, so you have to be flexible.
Overall, I think we shouldn't praise one program over the other. Successful schools can't (and shouldn't) be determined by excellent test scores and the best sports teams in the districts. Those are great, and I'm thankful God blessed us with wonderful coaches and athletic students, but let's not neglect our fine arts, either, which are expressed by musicians, artists, graphic designers, comic book illustrators, film producers, video editors and actors. Who do you think keeps your Netflix binging from ceasing? Or produces the awesome music for your film and video game soundtracks? It’s the creative people. It's the fine arts folks. Just show them a little more love, especially for the local students.
