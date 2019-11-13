In celebration of Veterans Day, WGU Missouri is offering $75,000 in scholarships to veterans, active-duty military, reservists and military families who are interested in furthering their education.
The WGU Missouri “Salute to Armed Forces” Scholarship can be applied to any of the online, nonprofit university’s 60+ bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in the high-demand fields of IT, business, K-12 education and health professions, including nursing. Applications are now being accepted through Dec. 31 at https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/military-veterans/salute.html.
Each “Salute to Armed Forces Scholarship” is valued at up to $3,000 per student and will be applied at the rate of $750 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. The scholarship is open to new students who have been officially admitted to WGU Missouri and qualify as active-duty or retired military, U.S. military veterans, reservists, or military spouses or children. While multiple scholarships will be awarded, this is a competitive program, and scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.
