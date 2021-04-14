Four Southwest Baptist University students who attended high school in Marshfield and Strafford have been recognized for their contributions to their academic areas and divisions during the 2020-2021 academic year.The 2020-2021 honorees from Webster County include:
• Outstanding Art Student – Rebecca Foltz, Marshfield, Mo.
• Division of Computing and Math Servant-Leadership Award – Emily Wipf, Marshfield, Mo.
• Outstanding Theatre Student – Christina Foltz, Marshfield, Mo.
• Male Academic Excellence & Servant-Leadership Award – Blake Lutgen, Strafford, Mo.
SBU will host five Spring commencement ceremonies – three undergraduate ceremonies on Friday, May 14 and two graduate ceremonies on Saturday, May 15 – in order to comply with health department guidelines for gathering sizes. The ceremonies also will be available for viewing simultaneously on livestream. Visit www.sbuniv.edu/commencement for more information about the ceremonies.
