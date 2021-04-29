In a continued effort to offer COVID-19 vaccination opportunities to as many Missourian’s as possible, the Webster County Health Unit, in collaboration with the Missouri Air National Guard, is set to host two vaccine clinics in Marshfield and Seymour.
“We currently have 30 active cases of COVID-19, that we know of and we’ve passed the 3,000 mark for total cases in Webster County,” he explained. “Our caseload just continues to rise.”
The Health Unit is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Seymour YMCA on Wednesday, April 28 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The Marshfield vaccine clinic will take place at the 4 Rivers Church (317 Pleasant Prairie Road) on Thursday, April 29, 8:30-11:30 am. The two-dose Moderna vaccine will be available at both of these events.
“Vaccines are now available at no cost to all Missourians over the age of 18,” said Webster County Health Unit Administrator, Scott Allen. “Anyone who wants a vaccine at this point should be able to receive one.”
Appointments for the clinics are encouraged, but walk-in's can be accommodated. More vaccination information as well as appointment scheduling can be found by going to https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/. Anyone having difficulty with the registration process may feel free to call the regional vaccine call center at 417-874-1211.
The health unit has also partnered with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to monitor the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to provide free testing services in several areas of the county.
“The opportunity to test is available to anyone in the community, wether they’re showing symptoms of COVID-19 or not,” said Allen. “Community testing events such as this one can provide helpful information to better protect yourself and your families.”
According to Allen, the results also provides extremely valuable information to public health officials for monitoring COVID-19 transmission in Missouri.
Testing does not require registration in order to participate and will take place in Marshfield on Wednesday, April 28 at the Webster County Fairgrounds (614 N. Marshall Street, Marshfield) from 11am – 7pm.
More information on COVID-19 can be found by going to http://webstercohealth.com/covid-19/. For more information on upcoming events and other free community testing opportunities in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/communitytest or call 877-435-8411.
