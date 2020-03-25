Webster County Commissioners have issued a stay-at-home order for residents of unincorporated areas, effective at midnight.
While cities within the county are responsible for their own directives, the county order is in recognition of the novel coronavirus and its incumbent illness, COVID-19.
The commissioners declared a state of civil emergency, effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 26. It will expire April 24, to coincide with actions recently taken by the Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education in regard to the closure of area schools, according to their order. The order may be extended if necessary.
Essential activities in the commissioners’ order includes agricultural activities, health and safety activities, and activities to obtain essential products, such as food.
The stay-at-home directive allows individuals to leave their residences for essential activities. Those at high risk of illness from COVID-19 are urged to stay home, and all residents are advised to observe physical distancing.
