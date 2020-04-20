The Webster County Health Unit has announced the confirmation of cases 9 and 10.
A release from the Health Unit follows.
Webster County Health Unit received notice of cases nine and ten of COVID-19 cases in Webster County.
To protect the patients’ right of privacy, identifying information will not be provided. These two positive cases are located in the northeast part of Webster County and are within one family. The ninth case is currently hospitalized with the other family member self-isolating at home. Other family members residing in the same home have been instructed to self-quarantine.
Thankfully, these two patients stated that they have been following the Stay-at-Home Order and report they have not been out in the public. It is thought that the initial exposure came from another family member who had symptoms going on four weeks ago but did not get tested. Since that time, it appears that COVID-19 is making its rounds through this household. There are testing results pending for two other family members. Once these results are received, more information will be available.
Again, please continue to do what you know to do regardless of what others are doing or not doing. Your efforts are truly appreciated to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since testing criteria has been changed to where it’s more readily available with even one symptom, the number of positive cases will increase. This is not necessarily because there are more with the disease, but that more people are being tested.
If you have any questions, the State continues to have the COVID-19 Hotline available. You can call 877-435-8411 to ask any questions related to the coronavirus. You may also call the Health Unit at 417-859-2532.
