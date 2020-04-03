The Webster County Health Unit has announced a third laboratory-confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Webster County.
The individual is not being named by the Health Unit, but it the case is said to represent community spread from Christian County.
The patient was being monitored as a contact to a positive case from Christian County, according to a release from the Webster County Health Unit.
To protect the patient's right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. This case does represent community spread from Christian County.
The patient will be abet to discontinue home isolation after at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of fever and improvement in respiratory symptoms, and at least seven days after symptoms first appeared.
The Health Unit has issued the following reminders:
Please protect yourself and your family by staying home if you don’t need to be out, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer gel, practice social distancing of at least 6 ft from the next person, cover your cough and sneezes, and stay home if you’re ill.
To obtain more information at length, please visit the DHSS website https://health.mo.gov, CDC’s website cdc.gov, and the Health Unit’s Facebook page.
It is especially important that those at high risk—individuals 60 and older, those who have a chronic illness, and those who are immune-compromised—follow this guidance.
Once again, it’s going to take everyone doing their part in following the recommendations and adopted ordinances for the health of all. Now is not the time to let our guards down! Thank you for what you are doing to help slow the progression of COVID-19 in Webster County. We’re going to get through this crisis!
For more information, you may call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 or the Health Unit at 417-859-2532.
